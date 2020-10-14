Faces & Masks in the Crowd:

The question of the day was, “What do you like or dislike about October?” Roving around Allegan, here are some answers: “I love the changing colors,” a man told me.

“We always try to take a couple of days and drive up north to a campground and hang out with others, and then go look at the colors. We’re going to do it this year if we can get reservations somewhere.” “We always decorated for Halloween. The grandkids like helping do it. We make the yard into a spooky cemetery. I know they want to do it this year, but we’ll see,” a woman said behind her mask. “I’m not sure what we’ll do.”

