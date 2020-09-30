Faces in the Crowd:

There is something about fire trucks and fire houses that almost naturally draw the attention of many young people. Perhaps it is the size of the trucks and all of the equipment and attachments; perhaps it is the gleaming chrome

or highly polished chassis.

Maybe it is the excitement of the siren and bells, the horn, and the adrenalin rush of hurrying to the rescue.

Matt Drew may not be a youngster anymore, but he is ‘living the dream’ of so many boys and girls, and perhaps some of us who are a bit older. He is one of three members of the Fennville Area Fire Department Auxiliary. He is the third generation of family members who have devoted their life to public service, and long time residents in Allegan County might remember his father, Robert, who was a deputy sheriff for many years.