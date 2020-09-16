Downtown Allegan: putting it all in to focus

“Downtown Allegan is committed to creating a well-designed place where the community comes together and fosters the local economy.” (Vision for Downtown Allegan, 2020)

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) conducted a final review of the Downtown Allegan Master Plan 2020 during their September 9, 2020 meeting. Parker Johnson, Promotions Coordinator, took those in attendance

through previous studies and reports, the vision and framework that would lead to the proposed streetscape, parking, building use, downtown parks and events. The proposed plan focuses on prime opportunities and implementation strategies.

