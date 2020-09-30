Dorr uses vending machine to promote literacy

The vending machine takes gold tokens that a student can earn by doing a good job or by being helpful or kind. The goal is to encourage positive behavior and to help kids grow in their love of reading.

Dorr PTO paid for the machine in the spring but it was not used until this month due to the school closure in March.

The Dorr PTO pays for the books and their goal is to have enough books so that each student in the building is able to get one.

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community and the rest of the story.

https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/