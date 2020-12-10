Christmas Traditions: Fruitcake is a favorite

One of the most under rated and least appreciated Christmas traditions is fruitcake. It’s the subject of countless jokes, a gift of last resort, and even mocked by the macabre American cartoonist, Edward Gorey. In a stark black and white drawing, he depicts a group of mourners standing solemnly around a grave, watching as one of their group throws a brick of fruitcake into ground.

Historians believe that fruitcake originated in ancient pre-Christian Rome when bakers mixed raisins and other dried fruit, pomegranate seeds, honey, and an array of spices into barley mash before steam…….

