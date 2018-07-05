Child killed and another injured in Saugatuck Township dirt bike crash

SAUGATUCK TWP.—Two children were critically injured when their dirt bike was struck by a car on July 4.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch was called about 7 p.m. to report the crash on 126th Avenue east of Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck Township.

Police said the small dirt bike was struck by a westbound passenger car and the two children riding it were critically injured.

Both were flown by AeroMed and West Michigan Air Care to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

One child died at the hospital, police said, and the second was in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said that the children’s names wouldn’t be released because they were minors and the driver, who wasn’t injured, would also not be named because the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Police said the driver of the car gave them a statement and neither of the passengers in the car were hurt.

Both children weren’t wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fennville Police Department, Douglas Police Department, Michigan State Police, Saugatuck Township Fire Department, Ganges Township Fire Department and AMR ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office in dealing with the crash.