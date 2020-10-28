Beier receives volunteer of the year award

The City of Plainwell has announced the recipient of the Chris Haas volunteer of the year award.

The recipient is Del Beier, who was an elementary school teacher in Plainwell for nearly all of her teaching career. The person who nominated Beier wrote the following about Beier as a fourth grade teacher at Starr Elementary.

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community

https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications?fbclid=IwAR3x5xJ0Xpw86ly0mwIf8PkAdBAL-DP8-aPxnk-txhfHqUEacV9wT06XebI