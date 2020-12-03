Bay Valley Foods holds harvest drive

Bay Valley Foods in Wayland, recently launched their “Fall Food Harvest Drive” focusing on collecting nonperishable food items for the Wayland Christian Neighbors Food Pantry.

To make the campaign fun, and offer even more incentive to donate, team members Becky Honke and Aubrey Keeler spearheaded a contest between the plants three shifts and the office staff which comprised a fourth team.

For three weeks, the four teams competed to see who could collect the most food.

Jeff Frey, Plant Manager, approved the campaign,…..

