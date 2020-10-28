Arcade re-opens for business

During a free, soft opening Friday, October 23 – Sunday, October 25, Matt Adams, gaming guide, assists Kessler

Kline in his first adventure with pinball machines as Tonya Klifman and Jessica Gimenez-Lara rack up points on other

games. The Regent Arcade will begin new hours October 30, 2020 with special prices. New Hours: Fridays 5:00-10:00 pm; Saturdays noon-10:00 pm; Sundays noon-5:00 pm. Promotional Pricing: $5 unlimited daily play; $20 unlimited monthly play; and a 5-punch daily card for $20. While they are moving away from quarters, players will be allowed to use quarters if they are just stopping in to play a few games before or after a movie for example. Private Rentals: $25/hour during any off-hours 7 days a week. This includes unlimited play on all pinball machines and multicades as well as use of the gaming consoles (Atari, Nintendo, and Sega Genesis). Capacity will be 10 players who must wear masks at all times and follow the social distancing system designed for safe play. (Photo by Gari Voss)

