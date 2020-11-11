Home / News / Andrus elected new Allegan City mayor

Andrus elected new Allegan City mayor

November 11, 2020 - 21:19
By: 
By Gary Voss
Delora Andrus

During the November 9, 2020 meeting, the Allegan City Council were apprised of the financial state of the City, and began filling the advisory boards and commissions with councilmembers for 2021.

Dan Veldhuizen of Siegfried Crandall walked the councilmembers through the auditor’s report for the City’s Fiscal Year 2020.

After specifics related to internal control, audit adjustments and other sections, Veldhuizen complimented the Council for having a strong

To read more community news and the rest of the story https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications

 

For full story, pick up a copy of the MONTH XX issue of The Allegan County News/The Union Enterprise/The Commercial Record or subscribe to the e-edition.

AlleganNews is part of Wilcox Newspapers 

 Copyright 2020, Wilcox Newspapers   

Powered by Drupal
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here