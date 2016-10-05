A is for Amazing Apple Recipes

Do you know how many varieties of apples there are? Over 7,000! I recently learned that and was amazed.

Lately, the markets are overflowing with apples, which puts a smile on this apple-loving girl's face. After seeing the number of apple recipes on Just A Pinch, it seems I'm not alone with my love for this fruit.

"With an abundance of apples every fall, I love to use them in creative ways," explains Mary Shivers (Ada, OK). "In my Apples & Oranges Torte, I baked a small version of my favorite apple cake, spread it with a simple orange custard, then piped the top with a fluffy cream cheese frosting and added a heavy sprinkling of toasted pecans. Absolutely magnificent!"

Wow, this truly is absolutely a magnificent dessert! If you're looking for a special treat on the weekend, it would make an amazing breakfast too. The torte is packed with apples making it extremely moist. The frosting is light and sweet and balances the flavors from the tangy orange curd. So good!

Sweet, savory and tart, Barbara Miller's (Oakdale, MN) unique Apples, Bacon and Cranberries with White Cheddar dessert is delicious.

"The inspiration for this dessert comes from my mother having white cheddar cheese with her sliced apples every evening while watching television," shares Barbara. "My whole family loves this recipe and it is because of the flavor combination... it just works."

There's sweetness from the apples and sugar, a bit of tart from cranberries, some smokey flavor thanks to bacon and creaminess from the cheese. The unusual flavors are not something I thought would go together but they really do. I bet you could use the maple syrup sauce Barbara drizzles over the apples on other desserts too. This is one recipe everyone will be talking about.

"Enjoy this Layered Fresh Apple Cake quickly," jokes Maddie Bell (Mobile, AL). "Once everyone tries it, it will disappear fast." This cake is a must-make for any gathering, but most certainly in the fall.

The cake itself is extremely moist. Adding orange juice gives this apple cake an extra layer of flavor. I also loved using fresh apples. They're tossed with cinnamon sugar before folded into the cake and are a nice surprise when you get one in your bite.

I can't imagine a better way than to wake up to the smell of Jackie Mento's (The Villages, FL) Apple and Sausage French Toast Casserole with Cinnamon Syrup baking in the oven. If you're having weekend company and are looking for a simple recipe, definitely give this a try.

"When my family has reunions we love making breakfast the night before so there is less cleanup to do in the morning," says Jackie. "The sweet smell of french toast and sausage gets everybody up every time!"

The french toast is baked and a bit more custard-like. The homemade cinnamon syrup complements the sausage and apple flavors brilliantly. The syrup is going to become a staple in your kitchen... it's that good.

Apple crisp is a classic fall dessert I make every year. It's a bit less fussy than an apple pie and just as delicious. I love Crystal W.'s Apple Crisp because it has all the classic crisp flavors and tastes of fall in every bite.

"This is my mom's recipe and it's the best apple crisp I've ever tasted," thinks Crystal. "It doesn't use the normal oatmeal crust." I loved the topping on this. Made with flour, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and, of course, butter, it turns into more of a crumble topping. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a bit of whipped cream, sit back and watch everyone smile.

This weekend head to your local orchard or farmer's market and pick up a bushel (or a peck) and enjoy one of these amazing apple recipes. Happy Pinching!