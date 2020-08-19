Allegan welcomes new Library Director

The trustees of the Allegan District Library announced that they have completed their national search for the next Library Director to follow Ryan Deery, who departed in January to accept the director role in his hometown at Charlevoix District Library.

Pam Armstrong has accepted the work agreement proposed by the library trustees, and on August 17, 2020, returns to her native Michigan from her current role as Assistant Director for Branch Services and Human Resources of the Jackson-George Regional Library System in Pascagoula, Mississippi.