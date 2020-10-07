Allegan police work to establish positive relationships

Police departments across the United States have been examining their practices and their relationships with their communities because of incidents across the United States. Cameras in cell phones of the public and body cameras attached to officers have opened new facets of policing by recording actions taken during interactions between police and offenders. Like so many institutions, the Allegan City Police Department is examining proactive responses to what has been transpiring across the nation.

In conversations, Allegan Police Chief Jay Gibson reiterated the desire to develop positive relationships with the citizens of Allegan and the agencies and organizations that respond to the needs of those citizens. Chief Gibson stated, “I feel extremely fortunate to be in Allegan at this time” because of working partnerships.

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community

https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/