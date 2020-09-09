Allegan Floral makes its mark in new downtown location

A vacant storefront, especially in a downtown business district is much like a missing tooth. No matter how handsome the man or beautiful the woman, the first thing we notice is the empty space.

Chamber of Commerce organizations and business associations work incredibly hard to fix that problem. A new business is a sign of growth and optimism for us all. This year, Diana Charney and Heather DeLong did some retail dental work when they opened ALLEGAN FLORAL and Gifts at 118 Locust Street in Allegan.

