Vicinia Gardens assisted living center opening is big for Otsego

Vicinia Gardens assisted living and memory care community celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Breaking ground more than a year ago at 700 Eley St. (along M-89) and under construction throughout the winter, the building has 48 private suites and four shared suites.

Otsego Mayor Tom Gilmer welcomed the facility during the ceremony, saying it would not only add jobs but also improve quality of life for area residents.

“We’re blessed to have them as part of Otsego,” he said. “Economic development and investment are always welcome, but this project is special because it offers our area residents something that was unavailable to them before today: a first-class living alternative for our seniors and their families when the time comes when more care is needed.

“I have known many residents who needed these services but had to go outside our community to get them. And now they don’t.”

Co-owner Steve Steffey said Vicinia Gardens will employ up to 50 when at capacity. There are eight residents ready to move in so far and hiring will ramp up as more sign up.

It features amenities such as an electronic emergency nurse call system; safety and security systems; electronic medication administration records for quick prescription updates and modifications; professionally trained staff 7 days a week, 24 hours a day; life enrichment programming; home cooked daily meals, healthy snacks and beverages; laundry/housekeeping services; and a beauty/barber shop.

The memory care unit features a circular walking pattern so residents can walk freely and safely within the building. There are areas where the residents can sit and relax by the fish tank and in an enclosed courtyard; gardening opportunities will be available.

Steffey also said the facility’s pricing differs from other assisted living businesses in that it is not a la carte pricing.

“We do the initial assessment, set the amount and then that price is all-inclusive,” he said.

Catrina Krau, the resident director of Steffey’s similar facility in Fenton, said they strive for a family environment with resident-centered care.

Steffey said, “We’ve been pleased the city has worked with us on this—you guys have been awesome.”

Bob Holmes, the project manager and owner of the project’s contractor RHS Contractors, said, “When we started this project, it was a combination of some projects that we’d done on the east side of the state. I live here in Kalamazoo, so it was time to come home. It took the City of Otsego and some dedicated planning to get this all together.”

Kelly Steffey, the registered nurse and head of operations (and Steve Steffey’s wife), said the building was beautiful.

“But it’s our staff that makes it a wonderful place to live,” she said.

Gilmer said, “They are proud of what they do. Not only will jobs be added, but the quality of life will be better. The senior population is growing and Otsego is better prepared today for what is coming. Lives will be enriched because of Bob and Steve and Kelly’s commitment, in their words, ‘to focus on the highest person-centered approach to care.’”

Guests during the open house that followed enjoyed snacks and tours throughout the facility.

The development marks another milestone, this one for the city. Vicinia Gardens occupies the final commercial lot on the Eley Acres development begun by the city in the 1980s.

City manager Thad Beard said the city pursued the development because there was no vacant property to build new homes at the time.

The Eley Acres development, previously a family farm, is now in its sixth and final phase. Beard said there were lines out the door for the lots by the time the city was selling from Phase 3 and 4.

“Things slowed down by Phase 5 and in 2008 there was the recession,” he said. “Now, we’re selling (residential) lots again to wrap up phase 6.”

Twelve remain after a sale last week. Beard said there were approximately 30 lots in each phase.

For more information about Vicinia Gardens of Otsego, visit www.viciniagardens.com or call (269) 694-1621.

