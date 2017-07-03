Union Enterprise paper hosts Cutest Pet Contest for Otsego-Plainwell area

Think you’ve got the cutest pet in the Otsego and Plainwell area?

Find out! In The Union Enterprise’s first annual Cutest Pet Contest. Enter your pet and let the public decide. Puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, hedgehogs, parakeets, geckos, horses, goats—pets of all kinds may be entered.

Everything will be decided on Facebook. Let your friends know, and may the cutest pet win!

What’s in it for you and your (possibly) furry friend? The winner gets bragging rights as the cutest pet in the Otsego and Plainwell area! Oh, and a $50 gift certificate to an area pet supply store! Finally, we will take a portrait of the winner (for Allegan County residents) and feature it in the pages of the Union Enterprise.