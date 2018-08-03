Home / Car crash / Three injured in car crash on 12th Street in Cooper Township

Three injured in car crash on 12th Street in Cooper Township

August 3, 2018 - 08:53

COOPER TWP.—Three people were injured in a head-on collision on 12th Street south of D Avenue Thursday, Aug. 2.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. to the crash site on 12th Street near West E Avenue.

Police said an man and a woman were heading south in a grey Chevrolet Impala when the man tried to pass a car in front of him and collided head on with a gold Ford Mustang heading north on the two-lane.

Both people from the Impala and the woman driving the Mustang were take to hospitals with critical injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

