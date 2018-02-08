Suspect sought for Otsego and Plainwell crimes caught in Ohio

A Kalamazoo County man charged with several felonies committed in Plainwell—and believed to be responsible for several crimes in Otsego—has been arrested in Ohio.

According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the incident started Wednesday, Jan. 24, when an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Walmart in Otsego Township to the report of an apparent drug overdose.

Public safety director Bill Bomar said the man was taken to Borgess Pipp Health Center in Plainwell and treated for the effects of some sort of opiate. After receiving treatment, the man escaped from custody and ran off into Plainwell.

“He’s checking cars and going through them,” Bomar said. “Eventually, he gets over on Hicks Avenue, where he breaks into a house and finds keys for a car, then steals that car.”

The stolen car was found on the east side of Kalamazoo near Sprinkle Road.

The following day, police believe that man returned to the area and committed several crimes in Otsego, including stealing another car.

Otsego Police Department Chief Gordon Konkle said the man was suspected in a car theft and armed robbery reported Friday, Jan. 26.

The victim told police, Konkle said, he’d agreed to give a woman a ride to Kalamazoo and she asked him to stop by her grandmother’s grave at Mountain Home Cemetery before they went, despite it being dark.

“She told him to park near a pickup truck,” Konkle said. “And apparently three people got out, assaulted him and took his car keys.”

The man fled downtown and summoned police. The car was reported stolen.

The suspect was arrested Monday, Feb. 5, in northwest Ohio.

“We’d listed it as stolen and a state trooper down there located it at a rest stop and determined it was stolen,” Konkle said.

The woman who’d seemingly lured the car’s owner to the cemetery was found along with the suspect.

Konkle said police in Ohio had also found property in the car which they suspected was stolen and connected to Otsego and Plainwell.

Court records identify the man as Adam Nicholas Hahn, 27, and said he was held in Hancock County, Ohio. He is already charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing police as a third habitual offender, escape from lawful custody, first degree home invasion as a third habitual offender and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

Konkle said Plainwell police had kindly agreed to make arrangements to transfer the suspect back from Ohio, since Otsego’s detective was on vacation.

Bomar said he expected his department would seek additional charges in the case and Konkle said charges for Otsego crimes would have to be discussed, too.

