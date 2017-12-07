Sentencing rescheduled for man who admitted to Easter standoff

A sentencing hearing for a Plainwell resident who had a standoff with police on this past Easter was postponed.

Michael John Vanderberg, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 5, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault/resisting/obstructing police and soliciting another to obtain pseudoephedrine to make methamphetamine.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker agreed to a defense motion to postpone the sentencing because Vanderberg was seeking admission to the Allegan County Drug Court treatment program. During his plea hearing Vanderberg said he was addicted to methamphetamine.

The postponement would allow the court to know if he was accepted or not.

Bakker rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8:45 a.m.

Vanderberg pleaded guilty in October, admitting to the felon in possession of a firearm and resisting charges in connection with the Easter standoff, which happened on Harmony Lane in Otsego Township.

He also admitted to giving a woman a ride to the store and money to buy pseudoephedrine to make meth and to one count of bond absconding for not showing up to an early hearing in the case.

In exchange for those guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop a second count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, one count of felony firearms, not charge Vanderberg as a habitual offender and drop all charges in another case.