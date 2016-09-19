School asks for help to turn Otsego purple

For the fourth time, Otsego will host Purple Community Events to raise money for cancer research at Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids.

Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 will mark the second time that Otsego Public Schools has organized a Purple Community Week—a week of events that center around helping researchers to find a cure or better treatment for those diagnosed with this disease.

This year, there are five purple games, a community night carnival, VIP seating at the Friday night football game and dress-up days that we invite the entire community to participate in to recognize different types of cancers.

The school will welcome a pair of cancer survivors in local TV and radio personality Lori Moore to Bulldog Stadium, to emcee the evening, and former Otsego teacher and now athletic department game manager Ray Bomeli, as Friday night’s honoree.

Dress-up days

The community is invited to join with Otsego students in taking part in the week’s dress-up days to honor those fighting different types of cancer.

Monday: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, so Purple Community Week is kicking off on Monday asking people to wear gold (or yellow), the color to represent childhood cancer.

Tuesday: Pink for breast cancer

Wednesday: White for lung cancer

Thursday: Blue for prostate cancer

Friday: Purple is the color that Van Andel uses to symbolize cancer survivors. Their motto is 100 percent hope and we all work together and hope to find a cure someday.

Purple Games

The cross country, swim, soccer, volleyball and football and cheerleading teams are all going purple this week, wearing sponsored jerseys and shirts with names of loved ones affected by cancer on the back.

These sponsorships come from both the players’ families and community members who want to recognize loved ones during these sporting events. They will get to keep the jersey after that event.

Games include:

Tuesday, Sept. 20,—Cross Country meet at 4 p.m.; Swim meet at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21,: Soccer game at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22,: Volleyball game at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23,: Football game, 7 p.m.

Carnival:

New this year is a community carnival beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the field next to the stadium (on the Otsego side).

There will be games, a bounce house, inflatable climbing wall, information tables and a purple community table with t-shirts, beads, bracelets, fandanas, and more to show your purple pride.

Just prior to the football game, there will be a short ceremony of thanks and honor.

The district aims to surpass $50,000 in overall giving to the Van Andel Institute, with its 2010, 2012 and 2014 events factored in.

The district said, “With Van Andel Institute, 100 percent of proceeds stay local and go directly into research at their facility. It is very possible that their research findings will help one of our family members going through this disease.

VIP tickets are $20 for seating in a special bleacher section in the end zone. The cost includes entry into the game and a concession package of a hot dog, popcorn and water. The 100 VIP tickets are on sale at the OHS athletic office.