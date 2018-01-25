Possible witness to fatal Cooper Township crash sought

COOPER TWP.—Police are seeking to talk to people that may have been at the scene of a crash on Riverview Drive that killed a Kalamazoo man.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 6,000 block of Riverview Drive about 12:09 a.m. to the report of a car crash. The sheriff’s office said it appears the 38-year-old’s vehicle had been traveling north at a high rate of speed when he ran off the road and struck trees. Emergency responders tried to revive the man, whose name was not released, at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said, “Witnesses indicate there may have been another vehicle that was either traveling with this vehicle or may have witnessed the crash but did not stay at the scene.

“KCSO is requesting this individual contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or call Silent Observer.