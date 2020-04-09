Plainwell tests remote meeting format April 9

Plainwell City Council will test remote meeting software tonight during a special meeting (Thursday, April 9).

City council members, city staff and the public may connect to it online or through the telephone. It’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

To join the meeting by phone dial 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID on the phone’s touchpad when prompted: 151 637 888.

To see video and audio of the meeting using Zoom Video Conference, participants will need a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Visit https://zoom.us/151637888; the meeting ID is 151 637 888 and the password is 471080

City officials posted instructions within the test meeting’s agenda. To view it, visit www.plainwell.org, hover your mouse over the “Government” option and click on the first option in the menu that pulls down, “Agendas & Minutes.” Click on “City Council” from the left-hand menu. The special meeting should be at the top of the list; clicking on it will download a PDF of the meeting agenda and the instructions for how to access it.

The virtual meeting’s agenda includes an introduction by Mayor Brad Keeler, an overview of the executive order that legalized electronically assisted remote meetings, and public and council member comments.

The next regular city council meeting would normally be Monday, April 13. City officials had previously announced it would be cancelled; presumably, if tonight’s test proves successful, the Monday meeting could be convened in the same way.