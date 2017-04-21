Plainwell school board weighs options for community center and future needs

Plainwell school board members decided to wait until a full review of the district’s facilities and future needs is done before deciding on the immediate future of the Plainwell Community Center.

Superintendent Matt Montagne said the district’s plan on acquiring the building from the City of Plainwell had included moving adult education and the Renaissance High School programs to the center.

“That was the longer term plan for it,” Montagne said.

The plan, however, would intend not to disturb the current uses of the center, which Montagne said aren’t different under the schools than they were when the City of Plainwell owned the building and a volunteer board ran it.

“Nothing has changed,” Montagne said. “We have the same rental agreements.”

The district has obtained rough estimates of $400,000 to $500,000 for converting the building for the students at those programs to use, while also keeping the current spaces rented by tenants available.

The vision, Montagne said, would be for the Renaissance High School students to use the basement of the facility and the adult education program to use the upper floor while the main floor was mainly kept as is for the community to use as it has been.

“The first floor would still be the community center,” he said.

School district facilities director Greg Smith said the estimated costs were mainly about bringing the building up to school code, as required by state law for any building used for instruction.

“We’re fine to keep it as a community center, but to use it as a school we’d have to update it,” Smith said.

District finance director Melissa Gelbaugh told the board the district had money in its capital projects fund to do the required renovations.

The fund contains $869,000, money which the board chose in the past to set aside for needed capital projects. The money came from a deal with a wireless company by which the school is leasing some broadcast frequency it owns to the wireless provider.

Gelbaugh said she thought the board could use the money to renovate the community center, while still having a cushion in case some other need popped up. The district, she said, would receive another lease payment from the wireless company Clearwire in 2022, so the fund could be replenished then.

Montagne was seeking the go ahead to seek bids to find out what the true costs would be. Smith said he believed the district could get better prices doing the work in the winter rather than the summer, so time was somewhat important.

Board vice president Julli Bennett, however, seemed to speak for many when she said she didn’t think she had enough overall information to go forward.

“This is a big piece of the puzzle, but what other things to do are needed and what other things could we do with this?” Bennett said.

Montagne said he and other administrators were currently working to hire a firm to conduct a long-term district facilities and needs assessment.

The district, he said, keeps a five-year facilities plan up to date, but he believes it is time to do a longer term plan.

“I think we need that to look at the five, ten and fifteen years in the future term,” Montagne said.

The last time that sort of information was put together was for the bond issues the district sought and Montagne and board members both mentioned the possibility that the district might need to seek a new bond to meet the long-term needs.

Board member Kim Shafer said if that happens, she worries a construction project now could cause problems.

“If you ask people to pay for a bond, how are you going to explain to them that we were doing a construction project now?” Shafer said. “People might say ‘Oh, you can find money for that.’”

Montagne said it was hard to tell.

“To my mind, it could hurt us or help us,” he said. “If they look at us doing this as managing money responsibly, it could help. If not, then it could hurt.”

He said he thought he saw long-term needs for facilities in the district.

“I know what I think we need, but I don’t know what the community will want or what the needs assessment will say,” Montagne said.

Board member Chris VanDenBerg also spoke in favor of waiting for the facilities assessment.

“We need to know all the ducks and have them all in a line,” she said.

Montagne said the facilities assessment would cost a maximum of $15,000 and could be done by June or July.

Board members decided they would wait until then before moving forward with any further discussion on the community center.

