Plainwell school board votes yes on computers, out of state trips

Plainwell school board members approved continuing the district’s one to one computer initiative for the class of 2022.

The school board voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 18, to approve the purchase, which includes 224 Chromebooks and licenses at the cost of $207 each. The total came to $46,368.

According to the board packet, the district sought to purchase the computers early through a state bid list because of rumors the price would increase next year due to the popularity of the Chromebook. The packet also discussed the possibility of redistributing graduating seniors’ Chrome­­books to incoming freshmen, but staff recommended against it, saying it would probably be beyond the life expectancy of a computer that goes home every day with students.

In other business:

• Board members approved a middle school STEM club’s trip to Washington D.C. next year for the U.S. Science and Engineering Festival, with some caveats involving being sure a staff member went along, not just club advisors.

“It’s understood we won’t be taking the trip without a staff member,” Superintendent Matt Montange said.

Board member Chris VanDenBerg said the district always reserved the right to stop a trip at any time.

“At any point we can pull it back,” she said.

• Board members voted unanimously to approve a trip to Cedar Point in August 2018 for band students after band camp.

• Board members unanimously approved a contract with the Michigan Association of School Boards for labor relations services for the 2018-19 school year.

The contract will begin Jan. 1, 2018, and will cost the district $140 per hour, plus mileage, meals and lodging as required. The total contract cannot exceed $5,000.

• Board members held a closed session for Superintendent Review.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.