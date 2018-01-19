Plainwell school board reprimands and praises superintendent

Plainwell school board members approved a reprimand for their superintendent but voiced support for him going forward.

Board members unanimously approved a reprimand of Superintendent Matt Montange Monday, Jan. 15.

The reprimand said Montange had violated board policy by hiring a consultant without board approval for an amount above the amount he can spend on his discretion.

The memo, read at the board meeting, concluded, “You are reprimanded for failing to comply with board policy.”

The board said Montange had hired a consultant to provide professional development without authorization by the board, and the consultant, board members said, hadn’t been qualified and had a personal relationship with Montange.

The consultant was paid about $16,000, with about $5,000 returned after the improper hiring came to light.

Board members discussed the matter with Montange at closed session held at the board’s Dec. 18 regular meeting.

The vote to approve the reprimand was unanimous.

Board member Amy Blades said during the process, which began last summer, Montange had been cooperative.

“I believe you were very professional and forthright,” Blades said.

All board members who spoke up at the meeting said they fully supported Montange as superintendent.

Board member Kim Shafer said, “I have full confidence in our superintendent,

“He believes in kids and he believes in Plainwell.”

Board member Jill Dunham said, “It was a mistake. We all make them and move on.”

Blades said, “We respect you very much and believe in you going forward.”

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.