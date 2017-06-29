Plainwell school board okays trip—for now

A high school trip to Spain and France received a tentative approval from school board members on Monday, June 19.

The board voted 4-2 for approval.

Board treasurer Chris VanDenBerg cited recent news of terrorist attacks and violence in Europe as a reason to limit students to domestic trips. She voted against the trip, as did board vice president Julli Bennett; board member Anthony McNeel was absent.

Board secretary Kim Shafer voted in favor, though she shared those concerns. Board president Amy Blades said the board had the right to rescind permission at any time; Shafer said she would like to see the matter revisited in July.

The board cancelled its meeting July 3 and will meet July 10 instead.

Board member Jill Dunham said she would like to clarify whether or not parents may go through with the trip on an individual basis; the issue may be that the arrangements for the trip will be with the school board or the district rather than with students and adult chaperones.

Blades said she shared Shafer’s concerns and wanted to know more details about the trip in July.

