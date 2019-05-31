Plainwell resident Bradley Older dies near Mendon

A Plainwell resident, Bradley Older, 37, was killed Sunday, May 26, in a single-vehicle crash in a field in St. Joseph County’s Mendon Township, south of the Village of Mendon.

According to the Michigan State Police, Older, who was also listed as a resident of East Leroy, was driving his 2014 Ford F-150 pickup in an open field and drove it into the tree line and hit a tree. Police said Tuesday, May 28, they suspect a medical condition may have led to the crash, but that autopsy results hadn’t been received.

Older was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, but a passenger riding in the back of the pickup, Ivan Gough, 25, of Adrian, escaped with no injuries.