Plainwell puts traffic controls into place

Plainwell city officials have put their speed bumps where their mouths are when it comes to stopping people from speeding through a downtown parking lot.

The Plainwell city council passed a pair of traffic control measures Monday, Jan. 23, to put teeth into their desire to obstruct the practice of drivers passing through the parking lot behind the former city hall as a way of getting from Main Street to M-89 bypassing the traffic light right downtown.

City manager Erik Wilson said the speed bumps had slowed things down.

“I’ve been told by two of the businesses there has been improvement,” Wilson said.

Concerns about drivers cutting through the lot has increased because the Dance Kraze dance studio has moved into the former city hall; it is hosting all sorts of children for classes, while nearby Dancing Dogs is quite popular with older people taking classes. The Old Plank Road restaurant and PNC Bank also use the lot, among other businesses. Also, since Plainwell’s Department of Public Safety moved to its new headquarters, there is no longer a few police cars parked in the lot encouraging good driving.

The traffic control orders passed by the council make the two no-thru traffic signs enforceable by Plainwell public safety officers. The stop sign in the middle of the parking lot was already officially in effect.

In December an employee at one of the businesses who use the parking lot was hit while trying to back out by a driver cutting through. City officials discussed simply blocking the lot off in the middle, but didn’t out of a belief that would make it too hard for businesses in the block to receive deliveries.

