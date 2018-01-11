Plainwell public works manager plans retirement

Plainwell’s Public Works Department Superintendent Rick Updike plans to retire.

Updike told Plainwell City Council members he plans to retire May 1 at the Monday, Jan. 8, regular meeting.

“I wanted to let you know early so I can work with you on finding a replacement for me and get the D.P.W. ready for someone news,” Updike said.

He spent 13 years in his current position.

“I’ll have more to say about this later, but I’ve really enjoyed working with everyone here,” Updike said. “Even Bryan.”

The joke’s target, Water Renewal Superintendent Bryan Pond said, “Understandable” before launching into a report on his department’s activities “for those who still have to work.”

Updike said he didn’t have any specific plans for retirement but said he’d like to continue working with a ski patrol group.

