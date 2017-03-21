Plainwell mill cleanup delayed

Plainwell city council members heard cleanup work at the mill site would be pushed back to 2018.

Mill developers GHD (formerly CRA) were at the Monday, March 13, city council meeting.

Jennifer Quigley said the cleanup of contaminants around the site would be in 2018, not 2017. The mill is part of the Kalamazoo River Superfund site being managed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Quigley explained the delay.

“When we submit a report to the EPA, they have to return it, then if they have comments, there’s a time period for those comments to be public,” she said.

Those delays meant the developer didn’t believe they could get anything done before the end of this year’s construction scene.

The planned cleanup would be to different standards in different parts of the property.

City manager Erik Wilson said Plainwell was happy GHD had helped it with securing a part of the western edge of the mill property for Sweetwater’s Donuts to expand.

“I’m working with them on a letter to let Sweetwater proceed,” Wilson said.

Usually, he said, the EPA wouldn’t allow someone to build in a superfund site, but the city was working to be sure the area of the mill property that had little to no contamination could be used.

