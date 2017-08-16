Plainwell man shot and left in street in Kalamazoo

A Plainwell man is still alive after being shot early Monday, Aug. 14, and then dumped along a street in Kalamazoo.

Ryan Harrington, 40, remains hospitalized and in critical condition Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

A Comstock Township man, Matthew Edward Derr, 46, has been arraigned on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony firearms and operating a methamphetamine lab.

The sheriff’s office said he was in the Kalamazoo County Jail and bond had been set at $250,000.

Police believe Harrington was shot multiple times inside a home by Derr, who they believe is an acquaintance, and then dumped near the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Sprinkle Road.

They said a person driving on East Michigan Avenue about 4 a.m. saw the victim and called emergency personnel.