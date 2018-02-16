Plainwell keeps eyes on intersection

Old driving habits die hard.

Plainwell has added enforcement efforts at the newly modified intersection of Prince and West Allegan Street to help keep drivers from making illegal turns.

Previously, the two northbound lanes on Prince could both turn left onto Allegan, towards US-131.

Now that there is a new section of Prince Street on the north side of the intersection—accommodating the brand new SW’s Donut Mill—the intersection will have traffic from all four directions.

Signs have been posted to remind drivers—both a painted, orange sign at the southeast corner as well as an electronic display on the northwest corner. Both remind drivers in the right-hand, northbound lane they can only go straight through the intersection or turn right towards downtown Plainwell.

“The turning movements have been modified by MDOT,” said city manager Erik Wilson. “To turn left, you have to be in the left lane.

“It’s a change. People are used to it the other way. The city wanted to make sure everyone knew about the changes; people aren’t used to traffic coming south from the other side of the intersection.

“It’s going to be a busy intersection.”

Traffic is likely to be especially heavy in the days following SW’s opening for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 20.

SW’s Donut Mill

After several months of land-clearing, road-building and construction, SW’s Donut Mill plans to open Feb. 20.

The business is the franchise headquarters for the business hoping to take Sweetwater’s Donuts from its three locations in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek to throughout the Midwest and beyond.

The 4,000-square-foot building will serve as a location and training facility.

Wilson said it was a proud moment for the city.

“Obviously, it’s a phenomenal business that chose Plainwell,” he said. “Additionally, this marks the first new construction we’ve had on the mill site for decades.”

Mayor Rick Brooks said he was excited to see the business open its doors.

“And it looks like they’re really hiring locally as much as they can,” Brooks said.

Wilson estimated they were hiring approximately 40.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.