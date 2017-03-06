Plainwell gets ready for annual Art Hop

Stroll downtown Plainwell during Art Hop 2017 on Friday, March 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and find more than 20 different shops and restaurants hosting 30 artists, musicians, performing artists, authors and more.

It’s not only a night of culture but a chance to win door prizes, participate in a silent auction, taste downtown eats and shop local.

“All the artists are donating something to the auction with all of the auction proceeds going to the Plainwell Arts Council,” said City of Plainwell community development manager Denise Siegel.

Art Hop is sponsored by both the City of Plainwell and the Plainwell Art’s Council.

New this year are dance team performances by Dance Kraze who recently relocated downtown. There will also be free massages by teachers and students of Plainwell’s Integrative Health Sciences Institute. Other new locations and new artists are also featured.

“Mark Andrews of Newago, a photographer featured at Art Prize 2016, was one of the first artists to contact us to participate,” said Denise Siegel. “It’s nice when artists outside the area start seeking out Plainwell.

“That means we’re getting noticed and growing.”

Of course, it’s the local talent that got Plainwell’s Art Hop on the map. One of those artists is Renae Baumgart of Rip Studio and a Design Street instructor of collage and mixed media.

“Her technique is ripped art and by using old wallpaper, she creates masterpieces,” Siegel said.

Local students also get a chance to show off their talent with Ransom library hosting elementary student works and Design Street hosting artworks by both middle and high school students.

Auction items will be on display from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bridge Street Gallery, 111 N. Main St. with bids concluding at 9 p.m.

An after-party with The Shelagh Brown Band will be at Old Mill Brew Pub beginning at 9 p.m. where door prizes will be handed out from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. Participants must be present to win.

Here’s a list of venues and artists:

Cornell & Associates, 144 S. Main, photography by Jim Swift.

Bridge St. Gallery, 111 N. Main St., Cathy Green Pottery.

Resale Shop, 115 N. Main St., original oil paintings by Kellie Sweet and Jessica Griffis of Hilltop Designs with soaps, lotions, lip balm and more.

Photographic Memories, 133 N. Main St., artist’s selections from Jillian Leone and Mac n B’s lotions, soaps and lip balm.

Dance Kraze, 131 N. Main St., live dance performances all night.

Riverbend Yoga, 211 E. Bannister, Sally Morris’s crocheted animals, hats, scarfs and acrylic impressionist landscapes by Anna Barnhard.

10th Street Saloon, 136 N. Main St., live music by Nathan Douglas.

The Calico Rabbit, 130 N. Main St., a variety of historic art by Dick Lubic, literature by author AmjJo Johnson, photography Justin Hicks, painting abstracts by Brian Wellington and live music by Kalamazoo Saxophone Quartet.

Hart’s Jewelry, 124 N. Main St., jewelry Bolda collection by Ethan Bolda,

Another Man’s Treasure, 120 N. Main St., literature by author Theresa Sours and live music by Jim Jaeger

Hiemstra Optical, 102 N. Main St., wood sculptures, sun catchers and pendants by Daniel Kieda, digital photography by Christopher Deau and live music by Dave Johnson.

Design Street, 115 W. Bridge St., Plainwell Public Schools middle and high school artwork.

Rhino’s, 107 S. Main St.,

live music by Rene Meave.

Envy of Plainwell, 118 E. Bridge St., soaps, scrubs, sugars and lotions by Kimberly Brindley and glitter chains by Kass Hillard.

The White Owl, 126 E. Bridge St., live music by Plainwell High School band.

RWE Healthy Living, 137 E. Bridge St., photographs by Mark Andrews.

Integrative Health Sciences Institute, 121 S. Anderson St., free hand ripped murals with wall paper by Renae Baumgart; caricature, pets and character paintings by Brandon Shaw; scarf jewelry, mirrors and more by Marla Swieter; paintings and drawings by Janet Webb and free 15 minute massages all evening.

Ransom District Public Library, 180 S. Sherwood Ave., Plainwell Public Schools elementary artwork.

Sherwood Gardens, 414 N. Sherwood Ave., Patricia Huston and Marv King.

Old Mill Brewpub, 717 E. Bridge St., digital photography and landscapes by Jack Dryer, wood carvings by Kevin Embury and photography by Christopher Deau. (Also the location for the after-party.)