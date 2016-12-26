Plainwell city council increases sewer tap in fee

Plainwell city council members approved raising the one-time amount it charges new customers who tap in to the city’s sewer system.

City council members unanimously approved the measure Monday, Dec. 15. The vote raised the sewer tap fee from $1,000 to $1,500.

City manager Erik Wilson said, “It hasn’t been raised since 1996.”

About three properties hook on average per year, so Wilson said it wasn’t a large amount of money to the city anyway.

“After a rate analysis, our engineer said it should go to $2,500,” he said. “Our staff discussion was that we should bring it up by $500 per year for a few years.”

The city, Wilson said, would give people a chance to hook up before the increase goes into effect.

“We have about 15 people who haven’t hooked up,” he said. “We sent letters to them to let them know they could do so before the fee went up.”

State law, Wilson said, required anyone within 200 feet of a city sewer to hook up to it.

Customers have a year to pay after hooking up to the sewer, he said.

The increase is intended to keep up with the costs and value of the Plainwell system.

In other business:

• Council members voted unanimously to reappoint Jay Lawson to the planning commission, Sue Miller and Jerry Westergaard to the board of review, E.J. Hart and Zelda Schippers to the DDA/BRA/TIFA board and Sherry Pallett to the compensation board.

• The council approved $4,800 for the purchase of 2008 Chevrolet Impala for the public safety department to replace a car destroyed in a crash.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534 or (269) 685-9571.