Plainwell celebrates with fireworks on July 4

The Plainwell Fireworks Celebration will be at dusk at Plainwell Airport on Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks will be provided by Gun Plain Township and JBS. The Airport Association will open their gates at 6 p.m. with concessions available for a fee and up-close parking at $5 per car load.

All money raised for the parking is put back into the Airport and Plainwell Pilot Association to help maintain the airport.

For more information, visit www.plainwell.org.

