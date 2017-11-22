Plainwell approves water, sewer work

Plainwell city council members approved several projects involving the sewer and water department with the largest totaling $30,550 to upgrade a lift station’s pumps.

City council members voted unanimously to approve a bid from Kerr Pump and Supply for the work.

In a memo to council, water renewal superintendent Bryan Pond said the Hill Street Lift Station was installed in 1976 and needs replacement to comply with current standards.

The equipment, Pond said, was all to be installed 20 feet below ground level where it works.

The chosen bidder gave a price $2,000 less than its competitor.

Pond said the bid covered equipment only and there would be a later bid for work on the site and installation. The city has budgeted $92,000 for the project.

Council members also approved a bid from Kooi Industrial Painting of Grand Rapids to repaint the interior of the control building at the water renewal plant. It was last painted 15 years ago.

The winning bid was for $17,340.

The council also approved a $4,679 bid from Modern Roofing of Grand Rapids to repair and replace the roof on one of the city’s small well buildings.