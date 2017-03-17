Plainwell’s ‘Grease’ includes two generations

Parents will make theatrical history at Plainwell High School this year by opening the spring musical with a big song and lots of laughs.

The school is producing “Grease,” and the Act I, Scene I takes place at the 20-year high school reunion.

Musical Director Denise Beauchamp had the idea of using the parents of her actors instead of making the students have quick changes. Many parents were quick to jump on board.

Rick Try, who will be standing in for his son, Seth, as a Greaser, believes the idea will help sell even more tickets.

“It’s also going to be fun doing this together,” he said.

Rebecca Ruimveld plays Frenchie, and thinks it’s funny that her mom, Amanda, will be playing her at the 20-year reunion.

“She’s not even old enough for her own reunion,” the younger Ruimveld said.

Everyone else is waiting to see if the elder Ruimveld—no stranger to the stage herself—will dye her hair pink.

Other parents are stepping out of their comfort zone to see what it’s all about.

“I’ve never been on stage in my life,” said Kim Brady, who will stand in for her daughter, Leah. “I’m kind of nervous to be honest.”

Many of the student actors said they are happy that their parents will get to see what the musical is all about from their standpoint.

“I think it’s really cool that they get to have this experience,” said Kaleb Tasil.

Kaleb plays Kenickie, and both of his parents are taking part in the opening scene.

“I don’t think they ever got this opportunity when they were in school,” he said.

Beauchamp said the entire show would not be possible without all of the parents. They have been busy behind the scenes building sets, working on costumes, selling program ads and more.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” Beauchamp said.

Grease will be live at the PCS Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be ordered online at plainwellschools.ludustickets.com or purchased at the door