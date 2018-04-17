Home / Car crash / Person seriously injured while helping others in Cooper Township car crashes

Person seriously injured while helping others in Cooper Township car crashes

April 17, 2018 - 11:45

COOPER TWP.—Police are investigating a series of crashes on 12th Street between D Avenue and B Avenue south of Plainwell.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, crashes happened about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 17.

One of the crashes involved a person who was hit after stopping and getting out of their car to assist occupants of a car that had rolled onto its side. That person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Crash investigations are ongoing.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Cooper Township Fire Department and Life EMS all assisted the sheriff’s office in dealing with the crashes.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here