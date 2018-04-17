Person seriously injured while helping others in Cooper Township car crashes

COOPER TWP.—Police are investigating a series of crashes on 12th Street between D Avenue and B Avenue south of Plainwell.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, crashes happened about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 17.

One of the crashes involved a person who was hit after stopping and getting out of their car to assist occupants of a car that had rolled onto its side. That person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Crash investigations are ongoing.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Cooper Township Fire Department and Life EMS all assisted the sheriff’s office in dealing with the crashes.