Peek at the Past

These reports are taken from the Plainwell Enterprise, The Otsego Union and The Plainwell and Otsego Union Enterprise. Let us know at editor@allegannews.com if you see something that piques your interest.

The Union Enterprise

March 7, 2016

Otsego bowler takes regional crown

Otsego sophomore bowler Charlotte Phillips won an individual regional championship Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Union Enterprise

Feb. 29, 2016

County prosecutor Fred Anderson to retire

Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Fred Anderson has officially announced he is retiring.

Anderson told Allegan County Commissioners Thursday, Feb. 28, he wouldn’t seek reelection this year, joining Sheriff Blaine Koops in announcing his retirement.

The Union Enterprise

March 8, 2007

Project will remove dam

The cleanup of the Kalamazoo River Superfund site will begin with a $21 million project to clean up PCBs around the Plainwell Dam in Otsego Township.

The Union Enterprise

March 1, 2007

City of Plainwell will get disaster warning siren

Plainwell city council members approved a grant award and placement of a weather siren at their council meeting, Monday, Feb. 26.

The Union Enterprise

March 5, 1992

Buchanan to speak here

Republican presidential primary candidate Patrick Buchanan will speak in Allegan County on March 13, according to Allegan County GOP program chair John Watts.

The Union Enterprise

Feb. 27, 1992

Students receive DAR awards

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Awards are give each year in area schools honoring student achievers.

Diana Crosby was chosen for Martin, Gregory Bee was chosen for Otsego and Jennifer Stoepker for Plainwell.

The Plainwell Enterprise

March 9, 1967

Named Adelphi Sweetheart At Olivet College

Randi Nelson of Plainwell was named Adelphi Sweetheart Queen at the annual Sweetheart Ball at Olivet College recently.

Randi, a freshman student this year, is also treasurer of her class and is a pledge of Sorenian Sorority.

The Plainwell Enterprise

March 2, 1967

Essay Contest Offers Cash Prizes of $1,000 To Teens

Herbert Adams of the Flint Police Department, and president of the Fraternal Order of Police, State Lodge of Michigan, announced today that the organization is sponsoring its eighth annual essay contest for high school students in the State of Michigan. The subject is, “Respect for Law Enforcement.”

The Plainwell Enterprise

March 5, 1942

Plainwell Checker Club

The Enterprise showed on its front page the standings of the Plainwell Checker Club, which had played its games at the home of Glenn Brown on the River Road, Monday, March 2.

“Please Return Our Hangers, Help National Defense”

Plainwell Dry Cleaners owner Carl Jenner placed the above ad in the Enterprise, explaining that “...the amount of steel available for making garment hangers has been greatly reduced. We will gladly pay you 5 cents per dozen for these hangers. It will help conserve steel and enable us to maintain proper service.”

The Plainwell Enterprise

Feb. 26, 1942

First Ration Cards Come Off Press

The Enterprise carried a front page wire service photo of federal officials examining the first sheet of ration cards, which were said to be the biggest government printing job in history.

Celebrates 90th Birthday

One of the happiest events in the life of Frank E. Roberts was the celebration of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, February 18.

Mr. Roberts was born in Portville, New York, in 1852, one of 9 children and the only one still alive.

He moved to Michigan in 18(unreadable) with his wife and infant son . In 1901 they purchased the Hunt farm four and a half miles northeast of Plainwell. He worked his 120 acre farm until his wife passed away in October 1936.

...Mr. Roberts is in the best of health and enjoys the paper and taking walks.

The Otsego Union

March 1, 1917

Free For All Public Meeting

To all tax payers, men and women: I ask those interested in public affairs of our village and township to meet at the village hall Friday evening at 7:30, March 2, to discuss:

1. The Commission-Manager government.

2. The proposed bonding proposition.

3. The paving of Allegan street.

4. The way our village and township affairs are managed.

5. Economic conditions in Otsego;

(a) Why do we pay more for things to eat than our neighbors do?

May we not do something to adjust small wages and high cost?

6. Shall Otsego begin to think about what it will do should the president call for defensive measures?

Charles Taylor

The Otsego Union

March 8, 1917

Pneumonia Claims Another

After a brief illness of five days, David A. Doyle died at his home 634 East Allegan street Sunday night, of pneumonia. He was born in Chicago, April 7, 1876, and became a resident of Otsego six years ago. He was well liked by his associates and made many friends. He was a member of the Odd Fellows, Lodge 534...