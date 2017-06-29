Otsego's Ryan Wieber chosen as Kalamazoo library director

Otsego resident Ryan Wieber is now the director of the largest library system in the area.

Wieber was announced in June as the new director of the Kalamazoo Public Library.

The Otsego city commissioner said he was happy for the new challenges.

“I think there’s always a long-term goal to strive to do better and move to a larger system,” Wieber said. “Both Molly (his wife) and myself, we’ve always wanted to stay in southwest Michigan, so this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Wieber will take over officially in Kalamazoo on Aug. 1.

“I did give myself a little time off between jobs,” he said. “I didn’t do that last time and I regretted it.”

During his tenure in Otsego, the library was able to raise funds from the community and from a bond issue to build the current library building on Dix Street, replacing the old one on Farmer Street that is now being used by the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency.

He spent 13 years as the library director in Otsego before going to the countywide Van Buren District Library in 2013.

Wieber said Michigan libraries are divided in six classes, with Van Buren being a class five and Kalamazoo being a class six.

He’ll be managing about 80 full-time employee equivalents in Kalamazoo, compared to 27 in Van Buren.

“Kalamazoo Public Library is recognized statewide and nationally as a great public library system, with an incredible staff and a strong mission toward providing outstanding service and access for all its residents,” Wieber said. “Libraries everywhere look to Kalamazoo as the place that does it right.

“I’m excited to continue ensuring that the library remains a valuable part of a community that loves its library, and I am honored to serve as the next director at Kalamazoo Public Library.”

Wieber said his city commission term was up in 2018. He and his wife plan to eventually relocate to Kalamazoo.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Western Michigan University in 1992 and earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Wayne State University in 1995.

He continues to be a source for local history in Otsego, including writing a book on the subject.

In Kalamazoo, he will replace Ann Rohrbaugh, who announced her retirement in May after serving as director for 11 years.

