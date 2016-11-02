Otsego Twp. gun shop hit by night robbery

Burglars hit an Otsego Township gun shop over the past weekend.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with any information about the break-in.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called at 8:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to Southwick’s, at 1271 M-89 on the Strip.

“On arrival, deputies were informed that during the night-time hours unknown subject(s) had broken into the business and stole a large amount of firearms,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they had information regarding the guns taken and had video surveillance.

Police asked anyone who has information regarding the theft of the whereabouts of any of the stolen guns to call the sheriff’s office at (269) 673-0500 during business hours or through central dispatch at (269) 673-3899 after hours.

Anyone wishing to can also use Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-0 or SilentObserver@allegancounty.org.

The gun shop posted pictures on its Facebook page showing destroyed glass cases and advertised a “left behind sale” of guns marred by the thieves but not taken.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534 or (269) 685-9571.