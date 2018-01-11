Otsego Township hears fire report, declines to pave shoulders

Otsego Fire Chief Brandon Weber told Otsego Township board members response times have been great so far under the new trial-run of staffing the fire station during the day with a police officer.

At the township’s meeting Monday, Jan. 8, he said, “Between he and I, we’ve been getting a two-minute dispatch-to-on-scene average, which is a six-minute improvement over the rest of the department.

“So it’s definitely paying big dividends as far as the timeliness of the responses and the patient care that’s able to be delivered.”

He added that some firefighters who work third-shift have appreciated being able to sleep during the day, rather than be on call for those hours.

The police officer mans the fire station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“There have been a few whoopsies here and there, because this is a big change for central dispatch,” Weber said. “Where they dispatch him as well as us (the fire department).”

He said those slips had been addressed right away to prevent unnecessary calls.

Shoulders

Township board members agreed they did not support paying for an estimated $81,000 in repaved shoulders along several roads the Allegan County Road Commission planned to pave this year.

Winn said the proposed paving was on 21st Street between 101st and 102nd avenues as well as a portion of 101st Avenue.

Board member Lori Bumgart said, “No; if it’s a primary road, they’re responsible. I’m thinking that $81,000 can go toward other roads that are in worse condition.”

Board member Karen Burns said the wider shoulders were good to improve safety, but she too agreed there were better choices of roads to repair.

Winn said, “This is the last year of our road millage. I’m not inclined to spend a third of what we get on shoulders on a road we don’t even own.”

Assessing class

Board members agreed to address continuing education costs for Jim Lunarde could be discussed more in detail during the next round of budget talks.

Lunarde, a retired banker and father of township treasurer Carrie Lunarde-Alexander, helped assessor Patrick Couch in a limited capacity during the summer. Lunarde took pictures of properties and helped enter information into the township’s database.

Board members considered paying his way to an in-state daylong class that provided a limited certification for the work, but ultimately decided that something like that could be considered if the township ends up hiring him in a part-time manner.

Lunarde-Alexander abstained from the discussion.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.

