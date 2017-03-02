Home / News / Otsego students have fun on 100th day of school

Otsego students have fun on 100th day of school

March 2, 2017 - 08:00

At Otsego Public Schools, marking the 100th day of school is a big deal in the early grades.

Students work with the number 100, counting by 1’s, 5’s and 10’s and on the 100th day of school, there are a lot of fun activities the students take part in to count to 100 or celebrate what they’ve learned.

Pictured are (from left) Levi Sunnerville, McKenna Wesseldyk, Brooklynn Cockerel, and Alex Barbee dressed up how they think they might look at 100 years old. Other activities included stacking 100 cups or grouping in 10s to get to 100 or seeing what they can build with 100 Legos. (Photo provided)

 

