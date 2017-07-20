Otsego seeks to widen Rock Tenn street

Otsego is seeking to acquire a portion of the county-owned Rock Tenn property to improve the street.

City manager Thad Beard said he’d be meeting with Allegan County officials to discuss the idea of turning over some right of way on the property.

“We’ve make it a full street so trucks could turn in there more easily and it would just have better access,” Beard said.

The county was recently discussing selling the property—which it acquired for back taxes—to a developer.