Otsego school board members Bryon Campbell and Stephen Podewell announce resignations

With two recently announced resignations, the Otsego school board has put out the call for applications for new board members.

Longtime board member Bryon Campbell announced his plans to resign at the board’s April meeting.

Campbell is an Otsego graduate, and his two boys graduated here as well. He has served on the board of education for 14 years.

A press release from the school district said, “As the chief information officer at Van Andel Institute, Bryon was instrumental in bringing the Purple Game to Otsego, which raises money for cancer research at Van Andel Institute.”

There will be a reception for Campbell prior to the June 26 board workshop, his last meeting.

On Monday, April 24, new board member Stephen Podewell presented his letter of resignation, as he is no longer living within the Otsego school district. Under Michigan law, a school board member is immediately ineligible to serve on the board when they are no longer a resident in the district.

Podewell’s term must be filled within 30 days; it expires Dec. 31, 2022.

As such, the deadline for applications for Podewell’s seat is Wednesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. Public interviews will be Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. during the board workshop.

Campbell’s seat will be filled at the start of the new school fiscal year July 1. His term expires Dec. 31, 2018.

The deadline to apply for Campbell’s seat is Monday, June 5, at 4 p.m.; the public interviews will be Monday, June 26, during the board workshop.

Those interested in applying for a vacancy need to turn in a letter of interest and resume to the Office of the Superintendent, 400 Sherwood St., Otsego, MI 49078, or email Lisa Currie at lcurrie@otsegops.org.

To be considered, applicants must be a resident of the Otsego Public Schools district and not be employed by the school district.