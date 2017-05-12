Otsego native tapped for JAG Corps

Josh Kinning was recently selected to join the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps In-Service Procurement Program.

The Otsego native graduated from Otsego High School in 2008 and enlisted in the Navy that year.

He now holds the rank of chief electronics technician nuclear.

“I think Chief Kinning’s experience and leadership in the Chiefs Mess will prove to be invaluable to the JAG Corps—he’ll bring a great perspective into the Wardroom,” said Command Master Chief Jondell Ritchie, Naval Legal Service Command.

Kinning, while in the Navy, earned a Bachelor of Science in nuclear engineering technology from Excelsior College. His first duty assignment was on the USS Enterprise as a nuclear operator. Since September 2014, he has been an instructor at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, where he was named the 2015 Nuclear Power School Instructor of the Year.

He is currently working on his Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

A Navy press release said, “He is a leader in the mess and community as a Chief Petty Officer Association executive committee member and has dedicated many off-duty hours to local nonprofit organizations.”

Kinning said, “It is a great honor to be selected from such a highly qualified group of enlisted Sailors.

“Throughout my time in the Navy, I have seen first-hand the impact that legal issues have on command readiness, and as a chief petty officer, I am passionate about helping Sailors. This program gives me the opportunity to use my skills and experiences acquired in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program to serve my shipmates in an area critical to mission success.”

The JAG Corps IPP provides both funded and unfunded paths to JAG Corps commissions. Sailors who have earned a baccalaureate degree may apply for funded legal education.

Kinning is the son of Brad and Sheri Kinning of Otsego.