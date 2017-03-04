Otsego library prepares to host Dr. Seuss exhibit in March

The Otsego District Library is proud to present a unique, secret collection of Dr. Seuss’ private art work.

The wildly imaginative creations included in this secret art collection contain previously unseen art of the beloved author.

Theodor Seuss Geisel created paintings and sculptures for his own pleasure, rarely exhibiting these treasures during his lifetime. Geisel entrusted these exquisite works of art to his wife, Audrey, to fulfill his dream that they be shared with his fans upon his passing.

This particular collection has visited galleries and museums across the world and will now visit the Otsego District Library for the month of March.

The library invites the community to celebrate the opening of the gallery on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Thursday, March 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Free popcorn and cake will be served, and fun Seussical mascots will greet visitors during the kickoff event.

Families are invited to drop in any time during the kickoff event to see the art and mascots.

There will also be a special, short informational presentation at 7 p.m. explaining different aspects of the work and life of Dr. Seuss.

If you can’t make it to the kickoff, celebrate National Reading Month by visiting this amazing free exhibit in the library’s program room any time the library is open during March, the library urged.