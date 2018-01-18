Otsego to interview city manager finalists

Otsego city commissioners have set the slate of applicants they will interview next week for the city’s vacant city manager position.

They are invited to a public meet-and-greet at city hall Wednesday, Jan. 24. The formal interviews are Thursday, Jan. 25 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

They intend to take a brief recess at 5:30 p.m. before deliberating and ultimately voting to offer one finalist the job.

Finalists for the job include, in order of their public interviews next week:

• Andrew Dymczyk, who has been the Harrison Township deputy supervisor for the last five years. He earned his master of public administration from Oakland University in 2016. (9 a.m.)

• Aaron Mitchell, who has been Decatur village manager since 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University. (10:30 a.m.)

• John Ardaugh has been an attorney at Fahey & Associates in Chicago since 2011 and has a career as an attorney that began in 1988 at a private firm in Joliet, Ill., where he ultimately was named a principal partner. (12:30 p.m.)

• Brent Bury, who has held a variety of city manager and administrator positions throughout his 19-year career. His longest stint was in Greendale, Mo., for seven years. He has been the Vinita City, Mo., clerk since 2015. He earned his master of public administration from Western Michigan University in 2000 and

• Lisa Imus, who has been the director of community and economic development for the City of the Village of Douglas since 2015. The Otsego School Board secretary earned her Master of Public Administration from Western Michigan University in 1995. She is also the former city manager in Allegan, assistant city manager in Grand Haven and city treasurer in Bangor.

Finance director Matthew Storbeck, police chief Gordon Konkle and city clerk Angela Cronin have served as interim co-city managers since Thad Beard resigned in August.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.

