Otsego commissioners pick list for manager interviews

Otsego city commissioners have picked a list of city manager candidates to interview.

The commission met in closed session at a special meeting Monday, Jan. 8, and discussed candidates and resumes put together and vetted by the Michigan Municipal League consultants they employed for the purpose.

Mayor Cyndi Trobeck said, “We’re picking the candidates we are going to interview.”

The names of the candidates will be released publicly after they are all notified.

The city will hold a meet and greet for the candidates to meet the community Wednesday, Jan. 24, and conduct formal interviews beginning on Thursday, Jan. 25.

“We want to see them in an informal setting along with the interviews,” Trobeck said.

Thad Beard resigned in September after more than 17 years on the job to take a new position in Rockford.

Finance director Matthew Storbeck, police chief Gordon Konkle and city clerk Angela Cronin are serving as co-city managers in the interim.

