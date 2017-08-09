Otsego business gets okay to pursue expansion

Otsego city commissioners confirmed a local business could expand to a property next door.

The owners of Maude’s Tap House, 117 E. Allegan St., are planning to expand by opening a complementary business at 119 E. Allegan St., next door to the current location.

“We haven’t finalized anything, but we plan on having a different name separate from what Maude’s is now,” Mark McPherson said.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to confirm the zoning allowed the idea to go forward.

The unused space is basically the former public area of Hinkle’s Bakery when it was in the location, whereas the current Maude’s space—where the tap house has been open three and a half years—was taken from the area where Hinkle’s had their kitchen. It is about 1,000 square feet.

The general idea was for the new space to have limited menu focused on beer pairings but to serve as a concert venue and seating for large groups.

“We’d look at having music on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays,” McPherson said.

It could probably accommodate up to 120 seats with a capacity of 160 people. A larger stage to allow bigger groups than Maude’s can host was also planned.

The space may also accommodate Maude’s taking another step: brewing its own beer.

“We want to go ahead with it,” McPherson said.

They haven’t gone through the regulatory steps with the state for licensing, but McPherson said they didn’t anticipate any problems.

He anticipates work could be completed by the end of the year.

McPherson said he was excited about adding to the entertainment available in Otsego.

“It gives Otsego an opportunity to have another place to go with Maude’s,” he said. “Dougie’s should be open soon and the M-89, it should be about 60 taps in the downtown.”

